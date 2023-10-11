Digital | Celebrities

Ashnoor Kaur shares Glimpse from her Grah Pravesh Puja and housewarming celebration

Ashnoor Kaur took to Instagram to share this exciting moment with her fans. The photos she shared captured a Grah Pravesh puja and a vibrant housewarming celebration with close friends and family.

11 Oct,2023
Ashnoor Kaur, the talented actress and social media sensation, has reached a new milestone. She recently moved into her new home, and the actress took to Instagram to share this exciting moment with her fans. The photos she shared captured a Grah Pravesh puja and a vibrant housewarming celebration with close friends and family.

Ashnoor, known for her stellar performances on screen, beautifully captured the essence of a house becoming a home with a touching caption, “We buy a house but, it takes family to make it home… With prayers, dance & laughter, We enter our new abode🏡🧿.” The photos shared by Ashnoor depict a beautifully decorated house, filled with the warmth of love and positive energy.

A Grah Pravesh puja marked the auspicious beginning of this new chapter in her life. Ashnoor, along with her parents, was present at the puja, signifying their deep involvement and blessings in this new venture. Ashnoor looked stunning in a beautiful blue kurta set for the puja, radiating elegance and grace. Her choice of attire was not only stylish but also in line with traditional customs.

Following the divine blessings of the Grah Pravesh, the day transformed into a night of celebration. Relatives and close friends gathered to make the housewarming celebration a memorable one. Laughter and joy filled the air as they danced the night away, creating lasting memories. The housewarming celebration also included a delightful cake cutting ceremony.

