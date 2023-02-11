Valentine’s Day will be here in three days! The day of love and romance, always remains special amongst the love birds. But sometimes this day also brings in hilarity and laughter! How? Well, thanks to Ashnoor Kaur, who shared a comic piece ahead of Valentine’s Day, talking about ‘men’, and we can’t stop laughing over it.

In the video, we can see Ashnoor Kaur decked up as a guy, who says, ‘How could We ever just be friends”, the segment also comes with a text that asserts that when you start talking to a guy for a week and he now wants you to be more than friends. The video transitions to ‘us girls’, where Ashnoor can be seen all pretty in beautiful girly dress, says, ‘I would rather die’.

The song How could we ever just be friends is currently going viral on the Instagram, listing as one of the favourites amongst the youngsters. But Kaur’s creativity is what we should applaud here, for pointing out such a hilarious situation while resonating the song’s lyrics.

Coming to fashion; in the first segment we can see Kaur wearing a baggy blue shirt. She teamed it off with white suncap and no makeup. In the second segment we can see Kaur wearing a beautiful deep neck white crop top that she teamed with pencil skirt. The actress kept her hair straight long to deck up the look, and rounded it off with minimal makeup.

Here take a look-

Do you agree to Ashnoor Kaur says in the above video? Let us know your views in the comments below.