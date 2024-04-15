Ashnoor Kaur Stuns In A Purple Gharara Set For Baisakhi Celebrations, See Pics!

In terms of fashion, Ashnoor Kaur inspires the younger generation. She looks great in simple and casual ensembles, making her a favorite. She can pull off any look, ethnic or Western, with ease. In her latest outing, the diva showcases her ethnic style in a purple Gharara ensemble. So, let’s look through her images and take notes.

Ashnoor Kaur’s Baisakhi Ethnic Gharara Set Appearance-

Ashnoor Kaur dazzles in an enchanting ethnic purple gharara set. The crop top features delicate embroidery in shades of purple and grey, with intricate patterns adorning the fabric. The sweetheart neckline adds a touch of femininity, while the attached tassels on the hemline enhance the outfit’s charm and, paired with similar embroidery with 3/4 length slit sleeves, add a hint of sophistication and allure to the ensemble.

The matching high-waisted gharara pants, which feature intricate embroidery along the flared hems, complete the look. The gharara pants drape elegantly, adding volume and flair to Ashnoor’s silhouette while maintaining a sense of traditional elegance.

Ashnoor’s Glam Appearance-

For hair and makeup, Ashnoor chose a classic hairstyle, such as soft waves, allowing the intricate details of her outfit to shine. The actress applied soft eyeshadow, blushy cheeks, and a nude peach shade lip color to enhance her natural beauty and add a touch of glamour to her appearance. Ashnoor opted for traditional statement earrings to complement her ensemble and paired them with grey work juttis, adding a touch of sparkle and glamour to her look.

What is your reaction to Ashnoor’s ethnic outfit? Share your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.