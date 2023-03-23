Ashnoor Kaur, one of the leading actresses and fashion influencers from the country have now startled her fans with her latest post on social media, catering some mandatory fashion goals. The diva took to her IG handle to share a fashion transition reel, and we are in absolute love with her classy traditional adorn in the same.

In the video, that Kaur shared, we can see the diva at first all cute and preppy in white bathrobe. The actress was grooving to a popular song. And soon after, the diva transitioned herself into desi girl, decked up in a beautiful blue satin salwar suit. The outfit also featured a gorgeous pink floral design on the front. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair. For makeup, she completed the look with filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. She rounded it off with a pair of gorgeous hoop oxidised earrings.

Sharing the video, Ashnoor Kaur wrote, “Isi baat pe, happy Gudi Padwa, navratras, ugadi & cheti chand🫶🏻✨ #LoveTheDiveristy”

Here take a look-

Ashnoor Kaur shot to fame with her amazing work on the screen. The actress was last seen in the tv show Patiala Babes. However, the show went off-air abruptly, leaving fans all disheartened. The actress before that was featured in countless tv shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as a child actor.

Coming back to her above fashion deck up in ethnic, what are your views on her fashion sense? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.