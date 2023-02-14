The Valentine’s Day is here! And here’s what Ashnoor Kaur is up for the day! The actress is a popular television star and has time and again been on the notch with her regular posts on social media. The actress was last seen in the show Patiala Babes. However, to our disappointment the show went off air; and we miss watching Kaur on the screen. However the diva continues to stun us with her posts on social media. As of now, the actress has shared a hilarious Valentines Day special video.

In the video, we can see Ashnoor Kaur playing two roles in the video. One as how she is in real life and in the next one how her friends act when it is Valentines Day, and it yikes Ashnoor Kaur. Sharing the video, Kaur wrote, “Tag your single friends & tell ’em they’re not alone”

In the video, we can see her in two different outfits. In one of the looks we can see her wearing a casual baggy blue t-shirt. She teamed it off with messy hairbun. In the next look we can see Kaur wearing a pretty deep neck white crop top and grey pants. She completed the look with long red hair and mininal makeup.

Check out-

Taking notice of this hilarious video, one user wrote, “? You really such a expression queen and ur smily face its just killer’”

Another wrote, “You looking sooo sooo pretty my gorgeous queen”

A third user wrote, “I like you @ashnoorkaur since 2019 . Keep growing up & best wishes for the future”

Do you react the same way as Ashnoor Kaur does in this video? Let us know in the comments below