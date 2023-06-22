Barun Sobti was extremely easy to work with: Kasturi Banerjjee on Asur 2

Actress Kasturi Banerjjee, popularly known for her work in projects like Kundali Bhagya, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Kya Kasoor Hai Amla ka, Punch Beat, City of Dreams Season 3, and many more, recently entertained the masses with her role Zoya in new web series ‘Asur 2’. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Kasturi revealed her working experience with the show and the cast. Read on:

How has the response been from the audience so far on your role in Asur 2?

Friends and family are, of course, excited! My social media friends (I don’t like the term “followers” or “fans”) are sharing screenshots on their pages and tagging me. So it’s a kick-ass feeling! I never told anyone about the series, so they were pleasantly surprised to find me there!

What excited you about playing the character of Zoya?

Being a psychotherapist is super intriguing, even if it’s all pretense. I love how they derived a “Z” from a “Y” without any formula.

How was your working experience with Barun Sobti?

I always knew about Barun’s acting skills but had never had a chance to meet him in person before. When I met him for the first time on set, I realized how dedicated and methodical he was. He appeared very relaxed, calm, comforting, and receptive without hang-ups. What I could observe was that he was fully immersed in his character. I must say, he was extremely easy to work with. This is undoubtedly one of his best qualities as an actor, and I believe it is what defines him.

Your series (Asur 2 and City of Dreams 3) have been released back-to-back. Do you think it has divided your audience?

No, not at all. Every genre of drama has its own following. They will watch because the shows are gripping. I play a small part, so I can’t ask them to watch it for me (laughs).

What do you think can make a role challenging?

When it is in total contrast with your own line of thoughts and principles, you have to create a being unknown to you too.

What do you think makes a performance most believable?

When the actor has genuine conviction about his/her part, only then can he/she portray a believable character.

