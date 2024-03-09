Casual Cool: Ashnoor Kaur’s Street Style Game Strong In A Black-White Jacket And Blue Shorts

Ashnoor Kaur is a prominent Indian actress and social media influencer who works in the Indian television industry. She began acting at a young age and rose to prominence for her performances in several television series. The actress also uses social media sites such as Instagram to share details about her personal life, fashion preferences, and work-related updates with her fans. She frequently interacts with her followers via posts and stories, making her one of the most adored young stars in Indian entertainment. In terms of fashion, She isn’t scared to try different outfits. She likes experimenting with new styles, colors, and shapes to keep her wardrobe interesting and fresh. Today, the actress appeared in a casual black-white jacket and blue shorts. Take a look below.

Ashnoor Kaur’s Casual Look-

The social media sensation looked dapper in a black-white jacket and blue shirt and released a stunning picture on Instagram. The diva appeared in a black deep U-neckline, strappy, sleeveless top tucked in the blue high-waisted shorts and paired with a white and black face printed collar, rolled-up sleeves jacket. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted, messy little wavy hairstyle. The diva applied simple base makeup with pink matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver and diamond dainty pendant neckchain and a black wristwatch. The actress appeared on the top in the pictures, shared a beautiful sky picture in the background, and posed dashingly while revealing her outfit.

Did you like seeing Ashnoor Kaur’s casual look? Share your ideas in the comments box, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.