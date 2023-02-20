Jannat Zubair makes her fans proud again! The actress who earlier was seen in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, has now released her own song ‘Babu Shona Mona’. The song has reached new heights on YouTube as it goes trending. The actress, owing to this milestone took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the moment.

In the video, we can see Jannat Zubair wearing a stunning shimmery black and golden jumpsuit. The actress teamed it up with a shrug, left her hair sleek in a ponytail. The actress completed the look with winged eyes and gorgeous pink plump lips. The actress vibed to her own song in the video, celebrating as it goes trending on YouTube.

Sharing a glimpse on her Instagram handle, Jannat Zubair wrote, “And we’re trending on YouTube Mujhe naya mil hi jayega Tu mujhe bhool na payegaaaaaa Make your reels on #BabuShonaMona and I shall share the best ones on my story ❤️”

Here take a look-

However, this didn’t go well with netizens. Jannat recently headed with her family to perform Umrah, and users came in flooding to call her out for singing songs after Umrah.

One wrote, “Jannat aap UMRAH kar k aae ho na beta Allah ka khauf nahi aata kya aap ko sana ko dekho kaise Allah ki rah pe nikal padi hai hmm…baat suno gudya ye dunya tu faani hai lekin jannat hamesh hamezha ka thikana hai ..pyari beti jannat…JANNAT AUR DOZAKH k bich ka farq bhool gae kya…tumko tawafe qaba yad nahi aat kya beta …Allah tumhe nek taufique de aameen”

Another wrote, “O God What happend with u girll😳🙄?? Like what umra sy aa Kar song kr ri ho 😢 tum jesy wahyat 2 taky k biky hoy celebs Muslims ki wja sy earthquake ara hay bgairat orat”

A third user wrote, “Rip Song 😢 tonny kakkar crying in the corner“

What are your thoughts on the aforementioned video? Let us know in the comments below-