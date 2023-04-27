Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills

Munawar Faruqui, in the hot summer, needs this sleeping pill to feel okay

The star comedian Munawar Faruqui has always been in the headlines for his fantastic standup performance. Earlier, the comedian revealed the new project he is coming up with in May, titled Madari. Until yesterday everything seemed well for the comedian, but he suddenly needed sleeping pills. And you will be shocked to know what Munawar Faruqui takes as a sleeping pill. Read more to find out.

Munawar Faruqui’s Sleeping Pills

Munawar Faruqui couldn’t sleep yesterday, so he had to take sleeping pills. The artist had summer special aamrus and puri as his sleeping pill. The yummy aamrus and puri looked mouth-watering. It is a must Indian recipe in summer, making one feel calm and all good. Undoubtedly this sleeping pill you also want to take.

The comedian shared a picture of aamrus and puri in his story with the text, “Sleeping Pills.”

And today afternoon, Munawar Faruqui shared the inside details about his upcoming song Noor. The actress also revealed the release, and it’s not too far. Noor will be released on 3rd May 2023. Munawar captioned it, “NOOR” on 3rd MayPre save the link in bio!”

Munawar Faruqui Work

Munawar Faruqui is a standup comedian who has ruled over the hearts with his comedy. However, the artist rose to fame after featuring and winning Lock Up, one of the most controversial shows hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Munawar Faruqui’s recent standup comedy on YouTube also buzzed in the headlines.

