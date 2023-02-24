The young entrepreneur, Ashnoor Kaur, who has inspired millions of young girls out doesn’t miss a chance to give a time of good laugh to her fans too. Owing to that, the actress has now took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious reel where she dropped in some unknown facts about her and her being busy. While we do not know if it’s really true or not, but we find it sarcastically hilarious and super relatable.

In the video, we can see it’s written, “if you think I’m ignoring and assuming that I am always on my phone then…you are 100 % right” Sharing the video, she also captioned it saying, “Spitting facts”.

Here take a look-

She can be seen in the video touching her make up and then when she is done, she gets busy with her phone. The actress can be seen wearing pretty blue abstract printed co-Ord set. She completed the look with her long luscious hair and minimal makeup. She rounded it off with her white hairband.

On the work front, Ashnoor Kaur is known for her honing acting skills in some of the popular shows to date. The actress has worked in countless tv shows as a child actor. She was last seen in the show Patiala Babes. Apart from that, Kaur has also worked in several music videos to date, and also serves as a fashion influencer on Instagram.

