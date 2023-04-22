ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Eid Mubarak: Munawar Faruqui Wishes Fans On Instagram

Here check out how Munawar Faruqui is spending the festival of Eid

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Apr,2023 14:30:13
Eid Mubarak: Munawar Faruqui Wishes Fans On Instagram

Lock Up winner Munawar Faruqui has been a constant attraction to the news headlines since his victory in the show. Today the stand-up comedian is celebrating Eid in his style. And the snaps he shared on his Instagram story. Read more to find out what Munawar Faruqui is doing this Eid.

Munawar Faruqui Eid Celebration

The 31-year-old Munawar Faruqui started his festival early in the morning by visiting the holy place Majid in Dongri, Mumbai. Later the comedian Munawar Faruqui attended the Eid celebration and felicitation ceremony with the cops.

Munawar Faruqui’s Outfit For Eid

Eid Mubarak: Munawar Faruqui Wishes Fans On Instagram 800039

Eid Mubarak: Munawar Faruqui Wishes Fans On Instagram 800040

Munawar Faruqui likes things simple and relaxed. The comedian for Eid sported a brownish kurta paired with pyjamas and, lastly, a black cap. Munawar Faruqui is a big fan of comfort style, and his Instagram feed is proof. The artist prefers to wear denim and a jacket, which gives him calm and composed vibes.

Munawar Faruqui Work

Munawar Faruqui is a famous stand-up comedian who started his journey on YouTube. And later, he slowly gained popularity with his comedy. However, he was jailed for hurting religious sentiments during his Indore show. And after this, people boycotted him; his 12 shows were cancelled. In contrast, the Lock Up reality show became the turning point of his life, and he gained popularity once again after winning the show.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Changes Munawar Faruqui Made In His Comedy After Accusations Of Disrespecting Religious Sentiments
Changes Munawar Faruqui Made In His Comedy After Accusations Of Disrespecting Religious Sentiments
Munawar Faruqui Slays The Casual Look In Denim; See Pics Now
Munawar Faruqui Slays The Casual Look In Denim; See Pics Now
Are You A Munawar Faruqui Fan? Check Out These Shocking Facts About Him
Are You A Munawar Faruqui Fan? Check Out These Shocking Facts About Him
"Dil Se Unki Bohot Respect Karta Hu" Says Munawar Faruqui On Shah Rukh Khan
"Dil Se Unki Bohot Respect Karta Hu" Says Munawar Faruqui On Shah Rukh Khan
Ahsaas Channa And Her Lovelife: What's In It? Take A Look
Ahsaas Channa And Her Lovelife: What's In It? Take A Look
Bigg Boss 16: From Ankita Lokhande, Disha Parmar to Kanika Mann, Celebs who are approached for the season
Bigg Boss 16: From Ankita Lokhande, Disha Parmar to Kanika Mann, Celebs who are approached for the season
Latest Stories
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Read Latest News