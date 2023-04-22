Eid Mubarak: Munawar Faruqui Wishes Fans On Instagram

Here check out how Munawar Faruqui is spending the festival of Eid

Lock Up winner Munawar Faruqui has been a constant attraction to the news headlines since his victory in the show. Today the stand-up comedian is celebrating Eid in his style. And the snaps he shared on his Instagram story. Read more to find out what Munawar Faruqui is doing this Eid.

Munawar Faruqui Eid Celebration

The 31-year-old Munawar Faruqui started his festival early in the morning by visiting the holy place Majid in Dongri, Mumbai. Later the comedian Munawar Faruqui attended the Eid celebration and felicitation ceremony with the cops.

Munawar Faruqui’s Outfit For Eid

Munawar Faruqui likes things simple and relaxed. The comedian for Eid sported a brownish kurta paired with pyjamas and, lastly, a black cap. Munawar Faruqui is a big fan of comfort style, and his Instagram feed is proof. The artist prefers to wear denim and a jacket, which gives him calm and composed vibes.

Munawar Faruqui Work

Munawar Faruqui is a famous stand-up comedian who started his journey on YouTube. And later, he slowly gained popularity with his comedy. However, he was jailed for hurting religious sentiments during his Indore show. And after this, people boycotted him; his 12 shows were cancelled. In contrast, the Lock Up reality show became the turning point of his life, and he gained popularity once again after winning the show.

