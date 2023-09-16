Digital | Celebrities

Hiten Tejwani, known for his remarkable acting prowess and versatile roles, is all set to enthrall his fans with his latest project, Kaala which will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.com, Hiten opened up about his character in the upcoming venture, shedding light on the intricacies of the role.

On the other hand, Hiten revealed about his reunion with wife Gauri Pradhan on TV. The couple, who has been a fan favorite since their stint in the popular TV show Kutumb, is all set to grace the small screen together once again, after a hiatus of eight years.

Fans of Hiten and Gauri have eagerly awaited this moment, and the couple’s return to television promises to be a treat for their admirers. For the unaware, Hiten and Gauri will be part of the new project of Producer Siddharth P Malhotra’s Alchemy Films banner Pashima, for Sony SAB.

IWMBuzz.com has already reported exclusively about Nishant Malkhani playing the lead in the show. We also wrote about actors Krissann Barretto and Akshita Singh playing important roles in the show.

The series Kaala is created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar. The series stars Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir, Jitin Gulati, Elisha Mayor, Hiten Tejwani among others. Kaala started streaming from September 15 on Disney Plus Hotstar.