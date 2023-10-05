Television | Celebrities

Hiten Tejwani Proud To Be Part Of Webseries Revolution-Padhai ki Ladai S-1; Read Here

Hiten Tejwani the talented actor is not only returning to TV with the new Sony SAB show, but is also happy with his next OTT project. He announces the same here.

Author: IWMBuzz
05 Oct,2023 15:25:17
Hiten Tejwani Proud To Be Part Of Webseries Revolution-Padhai ki Ladai S-1; Read Here 858478

Hiten Tejwani has been busy with his OTT projects of late. He has been doing really well, getting creative satisfaction in playing unique and different roles on the web platform. Hiten fans will be excited that he will be making his TV return too with the new Sony SAB show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’. The best part about this comeback is that Hiten and Gauri Tejwani, his adorable wife will be seen together in the show. This is their big bang comeback on TV screens together. Well, Hiten is happy for another reason and his reason for his new post seems to be this. Hiten is seen holding aloft the clap slate for his new project, titled Revolution-Padhai ki Ladai S-1.

The show is based on the scams and the ill-practices of teachers in the Edtech industry and at the same time it deals with the suffering of students and their parents under the influence of some renowned Edtech giants.

Hiten Tejwani Proud To Be Part Of Webseries Revolution-Padhai ki Ladai S-1; Read Here 858477

Yes, seems to be a wonderful project. In the clap slate, the mention of a lot of other actors is given and by what we see, we can say that actors Rakesh Bedi, Biju Kaala, Mimoh Chakraborty, Himani Shivpuri are part of the project along with Hiten Tejwani.

Wow!! This is amazing news for Hiten fans for sure!! Are you all waiting for him to make his comeback with his wifey Gauri on TV? Also, stay tuned to us at IWMBuzz.com on his OTT projects too.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Hiten Tejwani steps into the shoes of Avinash Sharma; a tourist with a past in Kashmir in Sony SAB's Pashminna 856883
Hiten Tejwani steps into the shoes of Avinash Sharma; a tourist with a past in Kashmir in Sony SAB’s Pashminna
Yuvika's quest for truth intensifies with Gulki Joshi's entry as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's 'Vanshaj 856283
Yuvika’s quest for truth intensifies with Gulki Joshi’s entry as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj
Yuvika nears a breakthrough in her quest to find her father’s killer in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj 856186
Yuvika nears a breakthrough in her quest to find her father’s killer in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj
Exclusive: Jiya Rao to enter Sony SAB show Wagle Ki Duniya 856115
Exclusive: Jiya Rao to enter Sony SAB show Wagle Ki Duniya
Auto Draft 855317
Shooting amidst the beauty of Kashmir brings back many childhood memories: Gauri Tejwani on Pashminna
A murder twist in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj as Yuvika’s investigation takes a shocking turn 854684
A murder twist in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj as Yuvika’s investigation takes a shocking turn

Latest Stories

Taapsee Pannu Steps Back From Dhak Dhak Ahead Of Release Next Week, Deets Inside 858541
Taapsee Pannu Steps Back From Dhak Dhak Ahead Of Release Next Week, Deets Inside
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Mohan forced to don a butler's attire at Damini's party 858536
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Mohan forced to don a butler’s attire at Damini’s party
Kundali Bhagya update: Shaurya’s evil plan against Rajveer backfires 858499
Kundali Bhagya update: Shaurya’s evil plan against Rajveer backfires
"We're rolling," Alia Bhatt kick starts shooting for 'Jigra', shares BTS pictures from sets 858442
“We’re rolling,” Alia Bhatt kick starts shooting for ‘Jigra’, shares BTS pictures from sets
Meghna Naidu opens up on relocating to India, and on her probable return to acting 858490
Meghna Naidu opens up on relocating to India, and on her probable return to acting
Shaheer Sheikh's Netflix Film Do Patti; Here's Everything You Want To Know 858482
Shaheer Sheikh’s Netflix Film Do Patti; Here’s Everything You Want To Know
Read Latest News