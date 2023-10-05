Hiten Tejwani Proud To Be Part Of Webseries Revolution-Padhai ki Ladai S-1; Read Here

Hiten Tejwani has been busy with his OTT projects of late. He has been doing really well, getting creative satisfaction in playing unique and different roles on the web platform. Hiten fans will be excited that he will be making his TV return too with the new Sony SAB show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’. The best part about this comeback is that Hiten and Gauri Tejwani, his adorable wife will be seen together in the show. This is their big bang comeback on TV screens together. Well, Hiten is happy for another reason and his reason for his new post seems to be this. Hiten is seen holding aloft the clap slate for his new project, titled Revolution-Padhai ki Ladai S-1.

The show is based on the scams and the ill-practices of teachers in the Edtech industry and at the same time it deals with the suffering of students and their parents under the influence of some renowned Edtech giants.

Yes, seems to be a wonderful project. In the clap slate, the mention of a lot of other actors is given and by what we see, we can say that actors Rakesh Bedi, Biju Kaala, Mimoh Chakraborty, Himani Shivpuri are part of the project along with Hiten Tejwani.

Wow!! This is amazing news for Hiten fans for sure!! Are you all waiting for him to make his comeback with his wifey Gauri on TV? Also, stay tuned to us at IWMBuzz.com on his OTT projects too.