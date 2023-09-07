Digital | Celebrities

Avinash Tiwary and Taher Shabbir provided intriguing insights into their upcoming web series 'Kaala' in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.

Talented actors Avinash Tiwary and Taher Shabbir provided intriguing insights into their upcoming web series ‘Kaala’ in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz. The duo delved into their experiences on set, their camaraderie.

During the interview, Avinash couldn't resist revealing a playful bout of jealousy towards Taher Shabbir. He jokingly stated, "I must admit, I'm a bit jealous of Taher. He's got an amazing female fan following."

One of the aspects that made ‘Kaala’ a memorable experience for Avinash and Taher was the opportunity to work in the director of Bijoy Nambiar. Headlined by Avinash Tiwary, the trailer looked gritty as we saw Tiwary’s IB officer Ritwik go up against a powerful businessman, played by Taher Shabbir. The series is created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar. The series stars Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir, Jitin Gulati, Elisha Mayor, Hiten Tejwani among others.

Kaala will be available to stream from September 15 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

