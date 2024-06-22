Exclusive: My prayer is that one from our Malik family goes on to win the trophy: Payal Malik on entering Bigg Boss OTT 3

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 house will have a family setup with three contestants from one family entering the show. YouTuber Armaan Malik will be in the house along with his two wives – Payal Malik and Kritika Malik.

We at IWMBuzz.com talked to Payal Malik before she entered the house. You can read it here.

How will the Malik family perform inside the house? Do you have a preconceived plan amongst yourselves?

Malik family which will have three contestants inside the house, has never thought about what we are going to do. We have thought that we will be the same way as we are in our house.

As a family, what do you think is your strength?

Our love for each other. All three of us are inside the house, what more can we ask for? We share a very good bond and that is our strength.

How will Kritika and Payal stay inside the house?

We will stay in the house just like how we are in our own house. We are the best of friends, we are part of a family.

What are your expectations from the show?

People who do not know us will get to know more about us. My belief and prayer is that one from our family has to go on to win the trophy.

Were you ever apprehensive about your kids living alone without you three?

Our kids will be fine, we have the kids’ grandparents handling them. We have our manager attending to all the needs. Our chachi is also there at home. We have 6 nannies in the house. We have earlier travelled for work purposes and they have always managed. Having said this, even when we were out, we used to look into the house through the camera linked to phones. We will not be able to check the phones too from inside the house. We have to believe that all will be fine at home.

If Armaan comes across a situation to save one of his wives in the show, who do you think he will choose to save?

I feel Armaan will choose Kritika as I am capable enough of protecting myself. Kritika is childish, so Armaan will certainly be with her if such a situation arises.