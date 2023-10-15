Games, food, and family: Ashnoor Kaur's fun-filled day out

Ashnoor Kaur recently treated her Instagram followers to a delightful set of photos that captured her enjoying a day out with her cousins. These charming snapshots revealed a day filled with fun, laughter, and exciting activities. Ashnoor’s adventure led her to Shot India, a popular entertainment destination known for its bowling alleys and lazer games.

The actress shared her enthusiasm for the outing through her Instagram posts, giving fans a glimpse into her action-packed day. One of the highlights of her day out was undoubtedly the friendly game of bowling. Ashnoor, with her cheerful spirit, took on the bowling alley with zest and zeal, making sure everyone around her had a great time.

Another exciting adventure on her day out was the lazer game. She shared a video of the delectable treats she enjoyed throughout the day, allowing her followers to virtually savor the delights with her. Ashnoor’s fashion choices during her day out were both stylish and comfortable. She sported a cheerful yellow top paired with white denim shorts, exuding a carefree and vibrant summer look. To complete her outfit, she added a checkered shirt.

Ashnoor’s hair was casually tied up in a messy bun. The choice of sports shoes was a wise one, ensuring she was both comfortable and ready for any physical activities that might come her way. Captioning her post with “From the favorites folder🎳💛👾,” Ashnoor shared the source of her outfit, which included a top from @howwhenwearclothing. She also mentioned the locations of her day out, giving credit to @shottindia, @therollingpinindia, and @beyond_marketing_india.