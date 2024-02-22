Here Find Out Who Is Ashnoor Kaur’s Gym Buddy?

Ashnoor Kaur is a talented, versatile, and popular Indian actress. She loves to maintain her fitness with a combination of rigorous workouts and a balanced diet. From intense cardio sessions to strength training, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress embraces a holistic approach to staying in shape. Her dedication to fitness is often witnessed on her social media feed. Yet again, the actress is burning calories in the gym but with her new buddy. Read more to find out about her gym partner.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ashnoor re-shared the story shared by the popular actor and her friend Siddharth Nigam. In his story, Siddharth dropped a mirror selfie where the actor can be seen taking a mirror selfie with Ashnoor in the gym. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor can be seen sitting on the dumbbell, and Ashnoor poses with him with thumbs up. While in the backdrop, Nishant Singh practices his workout.

Sharing this story, Siddharth tagged Ashnoor and wrote, “@nishantsinghm_official Thinking kya karoon ajj.” While replying to this, Ashnoor, in her story, wrote Buddy. This fitness freak duo often indulge themselves in gym activities that help improve health and make individuals better and fitter. We have often witnessed the duo spend time with each other and their close friends in the town. Their friendship is amazing and fun-filled.

