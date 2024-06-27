“I am loving it” Vishal Singh Praises Bigg Boss OTT 3 Sana Makbul

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 is making waves on the internet. Television actor Sana Makbul is one of the contestants, and She is all set to entertain the audience with his crazy personality in the show. Sana is known for her acting skills in the television industry, so it will be interesting to see how the star will create her impact on the show. As she made a grand entry in the show Bigg Boss OTT season 3, Vishal Singh took to her Instagram handle to praise Sana Makbul for her performance in Bigg Boss. Take a look below-

Vishal Singh’s Instagram Story-

Taking to Vishal Singh Instagram story, he shared a picture of himself as she looks cool in an all-pink collar, buttons featuring a plain shirt, matching lapel collar, full sleeves, midi-length blazer, and pairs with matching color pants. He rounded off his look with a comb hairstyle and white sneakers.

On the other hand, Sana Makbul looks dazzling in a pink strapless sweetheart neckline, midriff fitted, sequin work embellishment thigh-high slit gown. She finishes his look with a middle-partition wavy open tresses and glam makeup with shimmery pink highlighted cheeks and matte lips. Sana accessories her look with a ring and a bracelet to compliment her look. In the picture, Vishal Singh poses with a beauty queen, Sana Makul, while looking at her. And wrote, “She is killing it… and I m loving it So please guys support out diva” and tagged Sana Makbul, #ott and #biggboss.

