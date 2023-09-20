Digital | Celebrities

I would love to indulge in Formula 1 if given a chance: Siddharth Shaw

Siddharth Shaw of Do Gubbare fame talks about his passion for sports and more. Read to know the games he loves to play and watch here at IWMBuzz.com. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Sep,2023 16:32:43
I would love to indulge in Formula 1 if given a chance: Siddharth Shaw 853385

Actor Siddharth Shaw who was recently seen in the Jio Cinema web series Do Gubbare, is a sports freak by nature. Siddharth who is known for his portrayals Love Aaj Kal 2020, Criminal Justice etc, played the lead role in Do Gubbare.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Siddharth talks about the games he loves to watch and play.

Read on.

Your favourite sports:

Cricket, Football, Golf, F1

Favourite sports person/people:

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rory McIlroy, Lewis Hamilton

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

Golf, Cricket, Football, Hockey

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

ICC World Cup 2011 final, Dhoni’s six. It was an intense match and what a lovely knock by the captain. Maza aagaya tha

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)

4/5

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

Scoring an Eagle on the back 9 of the Lado Sarai Golf Course when I was only 11 years old.

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

F1

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Pop corn, Chips and dip, Makhana

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

The 2011 ICC World Cup final

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

As my mother always taught me, it’s about participation and playing the sport to our level best. Rest shall follow through.

#GaneshChaturthi2023: I visit Siddhivinayak temple often: Puneett Chouksey 

Exclusive: Akshit Sukhija to play the lead in Dangal’s Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani

Exclusive: Harsh Rajput to enter Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

The response to the 28-minute monologue by Ravie Dubey in Lakhan Leela Bhargava has been fabulous: Producer Saurabh Tewari 853383
The response to the 28-minute monologue by Ravie Dubey in Lakhan Leela Bhargava has been fabulous: Producer Saurabh Tewari
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have been welcoming Bappa home for 30 years now: Ekta Saraiya 853382
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have been welcoming Bappa home for 30 years now: Ekta Saraiya
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan 853381
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan
Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Colors show Chand Jalne Laga 853293
Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Colors show Chand Jalne Laga
Courtyard is the favourite corner in my house: Sonia Singh 853268
Courtyard is the favourite corner in my house: Sonia Singh
I am eager to put in a lot of hard work to impress my audience yet again: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on her comeback with Dil Diyaan Gallaan 853081
I am eager to put in a lot of hard work to impress my audience yet again: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on her comeback with Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Latest Stories

Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience: Hina Khan 853420
Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience: Hina Khan
Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse 853350
Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse
Anita Hassanandani 853412
Anita Hassanandani flaunts her envious curves in a multicolour printed monokini
6 Times Akshay Kumar nailed the character of an unsung hero on a mission! 853389
6 Times Akshay Kumar nailed the character of an unsung hero on a mission!
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana fights with goons 853395
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana fights with goons
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Pooja Bhatt Wishes Her Father And Guru Mahesh Bhatt On His 75th Birthday; See Here 853357
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Pooja Bhatt Wishes Her Father And Guru Mahesh Bhatt On His 75th Birthday; See Here
Read Latest News