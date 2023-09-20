I would love to indulge in Formula 1 if given a chance: Siddharth Shaw

Actor Siddharth Shaw who was recently seen in the Jio Cinema web series Do Gubbare, is a sports freak by nature. Siddharth who is known for his portrayals Love Aaj Kal 2020, Criminal Justice etc, played the lead role in Do Gubbare.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Siddharth talks about the games he loves to watch and play.
Read on.
Your favourite sports:
Cricket, Football, Golf, F1
Favourite sports person/people:
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rory McIlroy, Lewis Hamilton
Which sport do you indulge in playing?
Golf, Cricket, Football, Hockey
Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:
ICC World Cup 2011 final, Dhoni’s six. It was an intense match and what a lovely knock by the captain. Maza aagaya tha
How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)
4/5
Your favourite memory playing a sport:
Scoring an Eagle on the back 9 of the Lado Sarai Golf Course when I was only 11 years old.
If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?
F1
Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:
Pop corn, Chips and dip, Makhana
Your Eureka moment from sports will be:
The 2011 ICC World Cup final
Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:
As my mother always taught me, it’s about participation and playing the sport to our level best. Rest shall follow through.
