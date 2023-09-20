I would love to indulge in Formula 1 if given a chance: Siddharth Shaw

Actor Siddharth Shaw who was recently seen in the Jio Cinema web series Do Gubbare, is a sports freak by nature. Siddharth who is known for his portrayals Love Aaj Kal 2020, Criminal Justice etc, played the lead role in Do Gubbare.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Siddharth talks about the games he loves to watch and play.

Read on.

Your favourite sports:

Cricket, Football, Golf, F1

Favourite sports person/people:

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rory McIlroy, Lewis Hamilton

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

Golf, Cricket, Football, Hockey

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

ICC World Cup 2011 final, Dhoni’s six. It was an intense match and what a lovely knock by the captain. Maza aagaya tha

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)

4/5

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

Scoring an Eagle on the back 9 of the Lado Sarai Golf Course when I was only 11 years old.

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

F1

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Pop corn, Chips and dip, Makhana

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

The 2011 ICC World Cup final

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

As my mother always taught me, it’s about participation and playing the sport to our level best. Rest shall follow through.

