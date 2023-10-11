Digital | Celebrities

In Photos: Ashnoor Kaur's Love Affair With Floral Prints In Sharara Suit

Ashnoor Kaur is a gorgeous social media sensation. The diva flaunts her love affair with the floral prints in the traditional drape sharara suit in the latest Instagram pictures.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Oct,2023 07:45:31
In Photos: Ashnoor Kaur's Love Affair With Floral Prints In Sharara Suit 860174

The stunning Ashnoor Kaur is here to make fans fall in love with her gorgeous photos. The diva shows her exquisite fashion sense in the traditional flair. She embraces her love for floral prints in the beautiful Sharara suit. Her style radiates charm.

Decoding Ashnoor Kaur’s Sharara Suit Style

So beautiful! Ashnoor Kaur looks alluring in this printed sharara suit. From the clothing brand Redpine Designs, the actress embraces her love for floral prints in the elegance of a sharara suit. The high-neck embroidered green kurta with multi-color floral prints looks gorgeous. She pairs this with the plain green sharara pajama. The matching dupatta complements her simple style.

In Photos: Ashnoor Kaur's Love Affair With Floral Prints In Sharara Suit 860176

In Photos: Ashnoor Kaur's Love Affair With Floral Prints In Sharara Suit 860177

That’s not all! Ashnoor accessories her desi girl look with the green stones and diamond embellished jhumkas. The huge ring in her hand gives her queen vibes. The contoured face, rosy cheek, and glossy lips complete her appearance. The green and gold bangles suit her sharara set. With the silver jutis, she gives her look a shiny touch.

Throughout the sunkissed photos, Ashnoor embraces her desi-ness in striking poses. Her beautiful smile caught our attention; we can’t get over her gorgeousness in these beautiful photos.

Did you like Ashnoor Kaur’s Sharara Suit Style? Let us know in the comments.

