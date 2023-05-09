Interested for summer special brunch? Take vogue cues from Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur is a true fashionista. And all her fashion posts make it viable that how grand her style quotient has been. Owing to that, here we have shared her latest cues for summer brunch style

Ashnoor Kaur, whose fashion choices and enigmatic style have solidified her status as a true fashion diva. From her early days as a child artist to her current status as a leading actress, Kaur has showcased an impeccable fashion sense that leaves an indelible mark wherever she goes.

With a penchant for effortlessly blending classic elegance with contemporary trends, she has carved a niche for herself as a style icon, garnering attention and adoration from fashion enthusiasts and critics alike. And now that the summer is on our heads, the actress has settled us with some major fashion goals for a summer brunch.

Check out-

Ashnoor Kaur drops cues for Summer Brunch fashion

The actress collaborated with the brand Amazon Fashion. She shared a video on her Instagram handle, where we can her scrolling through some floral chic fashion decks from Amazon. The actress can be seen all impressed with the array and range of outfits, Amazon had availed.

The actress completed the makeup look with her sleek straight hair do, minimal eyes and red lips.

Fans Reactions

One wrote, “Most gorgeous girl in the World mesmerizing treasury house of beauty your personalitY speaks louder than your beauty and it’s crazy memorable punjabi kudi cuteness overloaded ashy your 19th Birthday Soon can’t wait for your birthday super Duper excited ashy”

Another wrote, “Ashy your 19th Birthday Soon can’t wait for your 19th Birthday super Duper excited ashy can u pls liked my post pls ashnoor di please please please Still waiting ashy please”

A third user wrote, “Ashy is Outfit pe dance reel kaab mile gi”