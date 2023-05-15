It is a dream come true moment for me to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project Heeramandi: Laleeta Trivedi

Laleeta Trivedi is happy and excited as her dream of working with the ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has come true with Heeramandi, which will stream on Netflix.

Actress Laleeta Trivedi who has featured in many TV shows is all set to kickstart her Bollywood career with the ace film-maker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will play an interesting cameo role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming web series Heeramandi which will stream on Netflix.

Says Laleeta, “It was always my dream to work with Sanjay Sir. I started shooting for the series in June last year. Working with Sonakshi Ma’am, Aditi Ma’am, Richa Ma’am and specially Manisha Ma’am is like a daydream which came true. When I get to see myself at the set of Sanjay Sir, the feeling is precious, which cannot be explained.”

Talking about the series, Laleeta says, “This is going to be a blockbuster, with all the top-notch actors from the industry coming together. The dedication of all the renowned actors on the set was something to watch and learn from. The creative approach of Sanjar Sir, The lovely camera angles of Sudeep Chatterjee Sir give the actual perfection to the premise in which Heeramandi has been shot. The pre-independence era has been beautifully depicted. Heeramandi is going to be a worth-watch for sure.”

Heeramandi stars Mark Bennington, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Fardeen Khan and many others. It will depict the life story of three generations of courtesans, in the Heera Mandi area, a dazzling district, during the pre-Independence era in India.

Best of luck, Laleeta!!