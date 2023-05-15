ADVERTISEMENT
It is a dream come true moment for me to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project Heeramandi: Laleeta Trivedi

Laleeta Trivedi is happy and excited as her dream of working with the ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has come true with Heeramandi, which will stream on Netflix.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 May,2023 15:04:00
Actress Laleeta Trivedi who has featured in many TV shows is all set to kickstart her Bollywood career with the ace film-maker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will play an interesting cameo role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming web series Heeramandi which will stream on Netflix.

Says Laleeta, “It was always my dream to work with Sanjay Sir. I started shooting for the series in June last year. Working with Sonakshi Ma’am, Aditi Ma’am, Richa Ma’am and specially Manisha Ma’am is like a daydream which came true. When I get to see myself at the set of Sanjay Sir, the feeling is precious, which cannot be explained.”

Talking about the series, Laleeta says, “This is going to be a blockbuster, with all the top-notch actors from the industry coming together. The dedication of all the renowned actors on the set was something to watch and learn from. The creative approach of Sanjar Sir, The lovely camera angles of Sudeep Chatterjee Sir give the actual perfection to the premise in which Heeramandi has been shot. The pre-independence era has been beautifully depicted. Heeramandi is going to be a worth-watch for sure.”

Heeramandi stars Mark Bennington, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Fardeen Khan and many others. It will depict the life story of three generations of courtesans, in the Heera Mandi area, a dazzling district, during the pre-Independence era in India.

Best of luck, Laleeta!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

