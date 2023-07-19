ADVERTISEMENT
It is never the age but the rage of the role that matters: Sahil Chhabra

Sahil Chhabra who is presently winning hearts in the Amazon Prime series Adhura, produced by Emmay Entertainment talks about the kind of roles that he usually likes to play.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Jul,2023 16:50:44
Young and talented actor Sahil Chhabra is a known name in theatre and the commercial fields. He was recently part of the ZEE5 series Sutliyaan. Sahil’s recent project Adhura on Amazon Prime Video, produced by Nikhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment is winning all praises right now. He plays the role of Vedant’s father, Malik in the series.

Says Sahil, “I am happy that my audience enjoyed watching me in the series. Though it was a small role, the love and appreciation were huge for me. I have noticed that many new fans connected on social media accounts after watching me.”

Sahil, born and raised in Delhi, trained and seasoned in the Delhi theatre circuit. Sahil was inspired to be an actor by his father’s modelling body of work and Ram Gopal Verma’s pathbreaking films in the 90s.

Talking about the roles that attract him, Sahil avers, “With chameleon-like tendencies, I can blend into characters at the drop of a hat. Being a relatively young man, I have not shied away from playing mature characters of a parent. I believe in that it’s never the age but the rage of the part that matters. A keen observer of everything around, I’m an empath who draws inspiration from the understanding of the other person’s vulnerability and truth.”

Best of luck, Sahil!!

Srividya Rajesh

