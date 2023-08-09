It was a fun collaborative effort in creating Rohit of Do Gubbare: Siddharth Shaw

Actor Siddharth Shaw known for his portrayals in projects Love Aaj Kal 2020, Criminal Justice etc, is happy and elated with the kind of response he is getting for his recently released JioCinema series Do Gubbare. Directed by Varun Narvekar and written by Kalyani Pandit along with Varun, the show marks Varun’s directorial debut in the Hindi webspace. The series features Mohan Agashe, Siddharth Shaw, Malhaar Rathod, Manasi Parekh, and Hemangi Kavi.

Siddharth who plays the lead role in this series gets into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com where he talks at length about his role, the learnings from the project etc.

Read here.

How was your experience shooting for Do Gubbare?

Being a part of ‘Do Gubbare’ has been an enriching experience for me both professionally and personally. It’s like even I had a coming-of-age experience just like how Rohit grows in the series. I remember when I returned home after the first schedule of shoot, the first thing my mother said was “ Bade hogaye ho ab tum, I’m feeling you look mature.” Varun Sir is an amazing director who lets you be in your space and allows you to bring your best to the table. It was a fun collaborative effort in creating Rohit, who I pretty much relate with in my life as well.

You have worked with stellar artists like Mohan Agasheji and Mansi. How was the experience?

I thank my stars that I’ve been allowed to shoot my first lead with such a stellar cast. Being around veterans, I got to learn a lot. Standing in frame with Dr Mohan Agasheji and getting to perform scenes with him has taught me how to romanticize with the camera and be purely candid while it’s capturing you.

Tell us about yourself.

I was born in Lucknow, and raised in Delhi. I got to be a part of the Delhi Theatre Circuit in Mandi House. I finished my schooling at Mayo College, Ajmer and under-graduation from Delhi University. I have worked in Love Aaj Kal 2020 as Rathore, Rahul in Criminal Justice S3 and Sameer in Not Dating.

What is your character like in this project?

Rohit is the good boy of today’s times. One with good family values, ethos and lots of love to give. Hailing from Indore, he completed his B.E. and now has shifted to Pune to work in the IT sector. Or at least that is what he chooses to tell himself and the world. The real reason or the person instrumental in this is Manu, his girlfriend with whom he also used to go to school with. She shifted to Pune a few years ago and wanted Rohit to come there for better prospects.

But he is someone who hates breaking his comfort zone. So even after taking this life-changing decision, he remains utterly nostalgic about ‘good old days of Indore’. This often reflects in his language which slowly fades out as he begins to settle in Pune. Growing up in a secure, sheltered household, with parents and a protective older brother, he has a habit of leaning on people for emotional support. He finds that in AJOBA, the elderly gentleman he is staying as a paying guest with, in Pune. He is caring. He is kind. He is understanding. He is most certainly not a pushover. He might have the naiveness of a small-town guy but one certainly can’t take him for granted.

Through the course of the story, Rohit transforms into a young man who is ready to spread his wings and explore the new phase of his life. He matures into a caregiver and a strong support for those who were supporting him initially.

What is the USP of Do Gubbare?

It’s a feel-good, slice-of-life genre where the whole family (from grandparents to grandchildren) can sit together and enjoy this show.

The series beautifully captures the essence of family, friendship, and finding one’s place in the world. It talks of finding family away from home which a lot of people can co-relate to, staying in different cities away from their families. It’s not spoon-feeding ethos or values, but rather in fun banter between Ajoba and Rohit very candidly imparting values of life.

Together, we have poured our hearts into creating a show that will make you laugh, touch your heart, and remind you of the importance of embracing the relationships that come our way.

What are the projects you have in store?

Chamak the Sony Liv series which talks about the Punjabi music Industry to release in September most likely. There’s a horror feature film “Bokshi” which is currently in post-production and will be out by early next year.