Kusha Kapila shifts to Mumbai says, “dhak dhak horela hai”

Kusha Kapila shares pictures from her Mumbai home, check out below

Kusha Kapila, a popular social media influencer and YouTuber has taken it to her Instagram handle on Saturday as she shifts to Mumbai officially. The star sharing the pictures on her social media, hailed the city. The pictures went viral in no time, with her friends from the industry wishing her all the best for the new beginnings. Check out below-

Kusha Kapila shifts to Mumbai

In the picture, we can see Kusha Kapila posing all candid inside her Mumbai home. She can be seen wearing a casual white embellished kurta. She teamed it with denim jeans. The actress-YouTuber teamed the look with a braided hairstyle. She kept her eyes kohled and lips minimal. She can be seen sitting candidly on her floor.

Sharing the picture, Kusha Kapila wrote, “mumbai, please be nice to me ilu2 jo barse sapne boond boond ekdum dhak dhak horela hai #nomorehotels #nainokomoonmoond #khanakhakejana #littlebitfattoing”

Kusha owns a huge fan following on her social media handle. She has got over 3 million followers on her Instagram.

Reactions

Soon after Kusha Kapila shared the picture on her social media, her fans and friends came in to welcome to the city of Mumbai.

One wrote, “Wow ! Welcome to the most welcoming city in the world”,

another wrote, “Welcome to higher price everything world !!!!”,

a third user wrote, “Bus ab ghumte ghumte Mumbai me kahi dikh jana Mujhe please!”,

another added, “Pro tip:- Car parking covered & dedicated hi lena Aur dur park krni padey ya coconut tree ke neeche krni padey r oh car bech dena..”