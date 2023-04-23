ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Kusha Kapila shifts to Mumbai says, “dhak dhak horela hai”

Kusha Kapila shares pictures from her Mumbai home, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Apr,2023 09:34:38
Kusha Kapila shifts to Mumbai says, “dhak dhak horela hai”

Kusha Kapila, a popular social media influencer and YouTuber has taken it to her Instagram handle on Saturday as she shifts to Mumbai officially. The star sharing the pictures on her social media, hailed the city. The pictures went viral in no time, with her friends from the industry wishing her all the best for the new beginnings. Check out below-

Kusha Kapila shifts to Mumbai

In the picture, we can see Kusha Kapila posing all candid inside her Mumbai home. She can be seen wearing a casual white embellished kurta. She teamed it with denim jeans. The actress-YouTuber teamed the look with a braided hairstyle. She kept her eyes kohled and lips minimal. She can be seen sitting candidly on her floor.

Sharing the picture, Kusha Kapila wrote, “mumbai, please be nice to me ilu2 jo barse sapne boond boond ekdum dhak dhak horela hai #nomorehotels #nainokomoonmoond #khanakhakejana #littlebitfattoing”

Kusha Kapila shifts to Mumbai says, “dhak dhak horela hai” 800335

Kusha owns a huge fan following on her social media handle. She has got over 3 million followers on her Instagram.

Reactions

Soon after Kusha Kapila shared the picture on her social media, her fans and friends came in to welcome to the city of Mumbai.

One wrote, “Wow ! Welcome to the most welcoming city in the world”,

Kusha Kapila shifts to Mumbai says, “dhak dhak horela hai” 800337

another wrote, “Welcome to higher price everything world !!!!”,

a third user wrote, “Bus ab ghumte ghumte Mumbai me kahi dikh jana Mujhe please!”,

Kusha Kapila shifts to Mumbai says, “dhak dhak horela hai” 800336

another added, “Pro tip:- Car parking covered & dedicated hi lena Aur dur park krni padey ya coconut tree ke neeche krni padey r oh car bech dena..”

Kusha Kapila shifts to Mumbai says, “dhak dhak horela hai” 800342

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Lapet liya badan...: Kusha Kapila looks dazzling in stunning silver see-through outfit, Shilpa Shetty compliments
Lapet liya badan...: Kusha Kapila looks dazzling in stunning silver see-through outfit, Shilpa Shetty compliments
Bhuvan Bam to Dolly Singh, popular video creators of social media
Bhuvan Bam to Dolly Singh, popular video creators of social media
Prajakta Koli, Shefali Shah, Kusha Kapila, And Other Digital Stree In Magnificent Sarees
Prajakta Koli, Shefali Shah, Kusha Kapila, And Other Digital Stree In Magnificent Sarees
Ruhee Dosani to Prajakta Koli's trend-driven fashionable outfits
Ruhee Dosani to Prajakta Koli's trend-driven fashionable outfits
Kusha Kapila's Hilarious Accent Video That makes all of Us Laugh
Kusha Kapila's Hilarious Accent Video That makes all of Us Laugh
Koffee With Karan Written Update S-07 Ep-13 29th September 2022: Finale episode with Tanmay, Kusha, Danish and Niharika
Koffee With Karan Written Update S-07 Ep-13 29th September 2022: Finale episode with Tanmay, Kusha, Danish and Niharika
Latest Stories
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Read Latest News