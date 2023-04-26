ADVERTISEMENT
Munawar Faruqui Coming Up With Something New, Check Now!

Munawar Faruqui is all set to entertain fans in a new way

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Apr,2023 21:05:48
Munawar Faruqui is a talented standup Indian comedian. The artist is trendy for his excellent sarcastic comedy on stage. However, he was not active for some time due to the controversies. However, the comedian won the most controversial show, Lock Up, and ruled over millions of hearts. Yesterday she announced that something was coming up, and today the artist shared the poster of his upcoming project. Read more to find out.

Munawar Faruqui’s upcoming

Munawar Faruqui shared a post on his Instagram account. In the poster photo, a man is holding a ‘Damru’, titled “Madari”. This is Munawar Faruqui’s new song, produced by NKR under Warmer Music India. The comedian also released the release month, May 2023, as the exact date is yet to be decided.

He captioned the poster photo, “Kartab dikhane aa raha hai!” Excited by the news, fans shared their enthusiasm in the comments.

A user said, “Waah bhole ka damroo bajega😍🔥🙌 goodluck har har mahadev.”

The second wrote, ” Ohhh bhai yeh kya hai 😍
Full aag lagne wali hai 🔥.”

The third said, “Munawar naam hi kaafi Hai.”

Munawar Faruqui Work

Munawar Faruqui is a popular Indian standup comedian. He has ruled over the hearts with his comedy. However, he rose to fame after winning Lock Up, one of the most controversial shows hosted by Kangana Ranaut. And now his upcoming song ‘Madari’ is buzzing on the internet.

However, the song’s official release date has yet to be released. Once it comes out, we will share the update. So are you excited about the new release? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

