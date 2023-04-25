Munawar Faruqui Is Ready For Big Announcement, Know More

Check out what is the special announcement Munawar Faruqui has to make

Comedian Munawar Faruqui is all over the news due to his pending orders from the court in this matter. In contrast, rumours of the comedian appearing in the new season of Bigg Boss went viral after Salman Khan said it. Read more to find out.

Munawar Faruqui Upcoming Announcement

The 30-year-old Munawar Faruqui shared a story on his Instagram account, and in the caption, he wrote, “Announcement tomorrow 25th April- 5:00 pm.” This hints that maybe Munawar Faruqui is ready for his new and exciting project. As in the last post he shared, the comedian asked, “Ek Safar pe chaloge?”

Munawar Faruqui asked fans if they wanted to go o a new journey. This also hints towards his Bigg Boss 17 entry, as earlier, after Eid; he met Salman Khan. The duo had a great time talking about different topics. Munawar, in his caption, wrote, “Eid Mubarak ho gai🥳 kind bhai

pitara of guidance and suggestions 🙏.”

Reacting to this, users speculated about his Bigg Boss 17 entry. A user wrote, “Munawar featuring in Big Boss next season. 👍.” “Ab Next Eid Me Tum Bhi Movie Me Aaoge,” commented the other. “Biggboss 17 ki taiyaari guyees ! 😎,” wrote the third.

Munawar Faruqui Social Media

Lock Up winner Munawar Faruqui is a famous stand-up comedian. He has ruled over YouTube with his comedy. He has more than 5.2 million followers on his Instagram account.

Are you excited about the new announcement by Munawar Faruqui? Follow IWMBuzz.com.