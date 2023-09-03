Digital | Celebrities

Munawar Faruqui is a talented stand-up comedian. Check out his stylish and cool glam in the latest picture with the update about his new project on his Instagram handle

Munawar Faruqui, the standup comedian, is a renowned name in the entertainment business. The multi-talented star entertains with his rapping and stand-up comedy. For the past few months, he has been constantly bringing new projects. Yet again, with his uber-cool style in the latest pictures, Munawar shares details about his project.

Munawar Faruqui’s Uber Cool Vibes

Taking to his Instagram, the stand-up comedian shared pictures from his photoshoot. He can be seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with baggy denim, which makes it cool with the tangerine zipper. Munawar opted for a black cap and glasses to round up his uber-cool glam.

In the pictures, Munawar Faruqui posed in the fucky car flaunting his cool and comfy vibes. In the caption, he wrote, “Insaano mai khuda yeh dhundhe!!!” Further, with the caption, he revealed the date of his upcoming project. Well, it’s not too long, but on 7th September, the same day when Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will hit theatres.

Munawar Faruqui, with skillful talent, often treats his fans through social media updates. He enjoys a huge fandom of more than 5 million on his Instagram handle.

Munawar Faruqui, with skillful talent, often treats his fans through social media updates. He enjoys a huge fandom of more than 5 million on his Instagram handle.