Munawar Faruqui Meets Bhaijaan Salman Khan; Fans Speculate Bigg Boss Entry Next Season

Munawar Faruqui met Salman Khan netizens speculate he will be in Bigg Boss next season.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Apr,2023 18:40:54
On Sunday, comedian Munawar Faruqui met Bhaijaan Salman Khan. The comedian shared their adorable snap on his Instagram. So is there any new collaboration, or it’s about Bigg Boss next season? Read more to find out.

Munawar Faruqui And Salman Khan Meet

Salman Khan and Munawar Faruqui had an anytime with each other day after celebrating Eid. Munawar donned a casual white and red striped t-shirt paired with white pants. On the other hand, Salman Khan also appeared in a simple grey t-shirt paired with black denim. The duo posed for photos hugging each other.

As per Munawar Faruqui’s caption, he met Salman Khan for guidance and support. And the smile on their faces looked adorable. His caption read, “Eid Mubarak ho gai🥳 kind bhai
pitara of guidance and suggestions 🙏.”

However, reacting to this, netizens responded differently. A user said, “Munawar featuring in Big Boss next season. 👍.” “Munawar bhai agar selmon bhai ko pataa chala ke aap ne unpe joke karaa he to BB17 me jaane ke liye lochaa to nahi hoga??😅,” commented the other. The third person wrote, “Bhai wo zara bigg boss 17 me jagah mill jaati to..” While another sarcastically said, “Bhai chahe kitna bhi convince kre big boss mat jana,” said the other.

Munawar Faruqui Social Media

Munawar Faruqui enjoys a massive fan following with more than 5.2 million followers on his Instagram account. To engage with his fans, the comedian constantly shares pictures, quotes, Shayari, etc. Also, fans love his personality and minimalistic lifestyle.

