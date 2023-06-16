Munawar Faruqui Shares 'Madari' Clip, Rani Chatterjee Reacts

The versatile Munawar Faruqui is now grabbing attention with his latest release. His new song Madari is performing well on YouTube. In addition, his fans are having fun listening to and grooving on it. Also, many are making reels. And now the glimpse of the song on his account is buzzing that prominent actors couldn’t resist.

Munawar took to his Instagram account and shared a short clip from his latest song Madari on his profile. In the video, the comedian, rapper and singer impresses the mass with his voice. He captioned the post, “King of Dongri bolted.”

Enchanted by Munawar’s talented Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee couldn’t resist commenting. She dropped heart popping out smilies. While another verified account commented, “The man with unlimited talents, rapper and comedy.” The third said, “Multitalented for a reason.” “kaam esa kro ki 4 log aapko king bolke jaaye,” commented the fourth.

Munawar Faruqui was a common boy when he started making YouTube videos. Slowly his comedy won hearts and became popular. In his journey, he faced ups and downs but managed to stand up and rise every time.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.