Indian standup-comedian Munawar Faruqui is very popular for his sarcastic comedy. He rose to fame with his YouTube video started in 2020. And recently, he won the first season of the most controversial reality show on the OTT platform Lockup. However, Munawar is a decent and casual person in real life. He doesn’t like heavy or extra-fit outfits but often slays his style in casuals, especially denim. And if you wonder how he slew in casual denim, you must see the pictures below.

1) Aesthetic Feel

The dashing Munawar Faruqui donned a beautiful lilac round-neck t-shirt with his baggy denim. His appearance contrasts with the outfit and white sneakers and a hat. A digital watch rounded his minimalistic yet attractive look. In contrast, the beautiful smile on his face stole the show.

2) Moody Casuals

Here, the stand-up comedian wore a dark purple striped t-shirt, baggy blue denim, and matching sneakers that looked satisfactory. A bright smile in the moody weather lit his casual appearance.

3) Denim On Denim

Munawar Faruqui is styled dashingly in denim on-denim style in this picture. He paired the printed denim jacket over a beige colour t-shirt paired with slightly dark blue denim. In addition, the chunky black sneakers looked perfect with his style.

Munawar Faruqui Social Media

The stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui enjoys huge fandom on his Instagram account. He has more than 5.2 million followers on his profile. The comedian often shares comedy clips, Shayari, and his thoughts on his Instagram feed.

