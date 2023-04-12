Ashnoor Kaur is a beautiful Barbie doll of the TV industry. Being in showbiz since childhood, the actress has learned new fashion hacks, and her style is eye-catching. Her Instagram account is proof of her sartorial fashion choices. Check out her stunning looks in playful skirts.

1) Denim Skirt

The gorgeous Ashnoor Kaur looked like a Barbie doll in all her outfits. And same goes with this dual-colour denim mini skirt paired with a white crop top. She left her hair loose and styled it with a white sling bag and white toe-point heels.

2) Black Up And Down Mini Skirt

Making fans sweat with her charismatic avatar in a black crop top and up-and-down mini Skirt, Ashnoor Kaur looked breathtaking. The rosy makeup, loose hairstyle, and a checkered bag from Urbanic. In addition, the matching heels added to her beauty.

3) Plaid Tennis Skirt

Style yourself in pop comfort by wearing a white printed crop top paired with a plaid tennis skirt. A white hat, open hairstyle, and makeup rounded her appearance.

4) Ruffle Princess Skirt

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ashnoor Kaur has maintained her fashion book. She styled herself like a princess in a tri-colour ruffle gown by Arihant Couture. She paired it with a yellow crop top and a floral printed jacket. The dramatic makeup and high bun added to her glam.

5) Checkered Skirt

Select your vacation outfit like Ashnoor Kaur in a blue checkered skirt with a tube top. A beautiful hat, white flip-flop, and a stylish bag made her appearance attractive.

6) Printed Pencil Skirt

Ashnoor Kaur donned a white and black printed pencil skirt with a black bossy crop top. Her classy mustard boots and glasses rounded her look.

