Rock Your Casual Look Like Ashnoor Kaur In Striped Top & Denim, Take Cues

Ashnoor Kaur is an inspiration for the young generation when it comes to fashion. She rocks her look even in simple and casual outfits, which makes her a favorite of many. Whether ethnic or western, she can pull every look effortlessly. Yet again, in her latest appearance, the diva shows off her casual style in a top and denim jeans. So, let’s check out her photos and take cues.

Ashnoor Kaur’s Casual Style

Rocking her casual look, Ashnoor wore a green and white striped top paired with blue denim jeans. Her simple look is a perfect blend of simplicity and casual charm. She styles her look with a burgundy soft curls hairstyle left open, giving her a breezy appearance. The black wristwatch adds an extra dose of sophistication. With minimal makeup, she looks ready to steal attention at college. The white sneaker complements her casual style. And you can rock your look, too, taking cues from Ashnoor.

Ashnoor Kaur is a famous Indian actress and social media influencer who enjoys a massive fandom of 9.9 million followers on her Instagram handle. Her regular posts featuring videos, the latest photoshoot, and insights from her personal life keep her in the top buzz.

