Ashnoor Kaur is one of the leading Instagram influencers as of now. The actress-turned-influencer is known for her amazing work that she has put up over the years on the screen. She has been featured in countless tv shows as a child actor and garnered her own separate fanbase. She also now owns her own line of beauty brand.

As of now that actress has announced something interesting with a new reel video on her social media handle, dropping in some engaging content for college goers and also asserted something more fun coming up in the rundown for fans.

Read below to know what she is up to:

Sharing the video, Ashnoor Kaur wrote, “Get ready with us for COLLEGE andddd… … that was one revealing episode💀 But super fun!!! I hope you enjoyed watching it tooo🤌🏻 The next episode of ‘Beauty & The Bae’ comes out tomorrow i.e 26th February at 12 noon IST🤩 Guess my next episode’s bae:- Hint- A fun friend (around who you can stop laughing) from school as well as the industry🤓 Stay tuned 💕 #ReelsOriginals”

Here take a look-

Soon after Ashnoor Kaur shared the video, fans couldn’t stop praising the initiative that Kaur took to give in tips and cues for college goers and help them with fashion statements.

One wrote, “Ye badi mast series hai ashyy 🔥🔥😍😍”

Another wrote, “Welcome to Delhi. Hope to meet you”

A third user wrote, “Ashy pink white outfit mst lg rha “

Any guesses what’s going to come up in the episode that Ashnoor is talking about? Let us know in the comments below-