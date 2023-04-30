ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Take the lavender couture cues from Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur stuns in her lilac co-Ords, shares a cute dance video on social media handle

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Apr,2023 09:34:22
Take the lavender couture cues from Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur keeps her fans enticed with her everyday posts on social media handle. And here again, the diva gave off goals to her fans with her stunning fashion updo in lilac attire. And we are in utmost love with her fashion sense in the video. What’s more, we are in awe how Kaur stunned in the lilac outfit in the video, giving us goals. Check out below and take cues:

Ashnoor Kaur looks cute in lilac co-ords

Ashnoor Kaur took the internet by storm with her video on social media handle. In the video, we can see her all gorgeous wearing a lilac hued co-Ord set. The actress wore a stylish lilac crop top and a high-waisted trouser pants.

For makeup, she decked it up with bright luminous eye makeup, with pink tinted lips and blushed cheeks. She rounded it off with her long wavy hair that featured gorgeous brown highlights.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “More, more, moreeeee💗”

Take a look-

Work Front

Ashnoor Kaur is a name that needs no introduction in the Indian television industry. This young and talented actress has been a part of some of the most successful TV shows and films in recent times. Her journey began at the tender age of 5, and since then, she has come a long way to establish herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in the country.

Ashnoor’s acting skills and charming persona have won the hearts of millions of viewers across the country. Her notable works on TV include “Jhansi Ki Rani”, where she played the role of young Manu, “Saath Nibhana Saathiya”, where she essayed the character of the adorable young Meera, and “Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha”, where she played the role of Nanhi. These shows not only showcased her acting prowess but also helped her gain a massive fan following.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Watch: Ashnoor Kaur takes a sarcastic dig at Covid lockdown
Watch: Ashnoor Kaur takes a sarcastic dig at Covid lockdown
Jannat Zubair Rahmani celebrates Eid with family, Ashnoor Kaur joins in-house celebrations
Jannat Zubair Rahmani celebrates Eid with family, Ashnoor Kaur joins in-house celebrations
Palak Sindhwani and Ashnoor Kaur are in love with Siddharth Nigam's act, here's why
Palak Sindhwani and Ashnoor Kaur are in love with Siddharth Nigam's act, here's why
Ashnoor Kaur can't stop smiling, come fall in love
Ashnoor Kaur can't stop smiling, come fall in love
Plaid To Ruffle: Ashnoor Kaur's Playful Skirts You Must Have In Your Wardrobe
Plaid To Ruffle: Ashnoor Kaur's Playful Skirts You Must Have In Your Wardrobe
Ashnoor Kaur VS Anushka Sen VS Avneet Kaur: Whose Crop Top And Skirt Is Glamorous?
Ashnoor Kaur VS Anushka Sen VS Avneet Kaur: Whose Crop Top And Skirt Is Glamorous?
Latest Stories
In Pics: Jannat Zubair looks surreal in pastel yellow adorn
In Pics: Jannat Zubair looks surreal in pastel yellow adorn
Paras Kalnawat manifests ‘papa kehte hai bada naam karega’ for real, watch
Paras Kalnawat manifests ‘papa kehte hai bada naam karega’ for real, watch
Watch: Rubina Dilaik composes abstract dance choreography, celebrates WDD
Watch: Rubina Dilaik composes abstract dance choreography, celebrates WDD
Couple Goals: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya off for exotic getaway
Couple Goals: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya off for exotic getaway
Gorgeous: Hina Khan is grace personified as she dances to ‘Piya Tose’
Gorgeous: Hina Khan is grace personified as she dances to ‘Piya Tose’
Mouni Roy gets cryptic, says “a buried treasure”
Mouni Roy gets cryptic, says “a buried treasure”
Read Latest News