Take the lavender couture cues from Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur keeps her fans enticed with her everyday posts on social media handle. And here again, the diva gave off goals to her fans with her stunning fashion updo in lilac attire. And we are in utmost love with her fashion sense in the video. What’s more, we are in awe how Kaur stunned in the lilac outfit in the video, giving us goals. Check out below and take cues:

Ashnoor Kaur took the internet by storm with her video on social media handle. In the video, we can see her all gorgeous wearing a lilac hued co-Ord set. The actress wore a stylish lilac crop top and a high-waisted trouser pants.

For makeup, she decked it up with bright luminous eye makeup, with pink tinted lips and blushed cheeks. She rounded it off with her long wavy hair that featured gorgeous brown highlights.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “More, more, moreeeee💗”

Work Front

Ashnoor Kaur is a name that needs no introduction in the Indian television industry. This young and talented actress has been a part of some of the most successful TV shows and films in recent times. Her journey began at the tender age of 5, and since then, she has come a long way to establish herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in the country.

Ashnoor’s acting skills and charming persona have won the hearts of millions of viewers across the country. Her notable works on TV include “Jhansi Ki Rani”, where she played the role of young Manu, “Saath Nibhana Saathiya”, where she essayed the character of the adorable young Meera, and “Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha”, where she played the role of Nanhi. These shows not only showcased her acting prowess but also helped her gain a massive fan following.