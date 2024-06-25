Uorfi supports Malik family in Bigg Boss OTT 3 saying ‘polygamy exists since long’

Upon their arrival in Bigg Boss OTT 3, the biggest uproar has been caused by the Malik family, which was probably expected by an array of people out there. When Armaan Malik entered the stage of the premiere episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 with his two wives, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik, the statements that followed caused a huge stir on social media. Where Payal and Kritika would talk about Armaan cheating in a very casual manner, like it was a rather normal occurrence, it had everyone on social media shocked.

Following that, several celebrities and netizens in general have condemned the act and they have received immense flak ever since.

As their innings continues in Bigg Boss OTT 3, one person has gone on to support the Malik family and that is, Uorfi Javed.

The internet personality, who has been a hugely controversial figure herself went on to say, “I’ve known this family for quite some time and I can vouch that they are the nicest people I’ve ever met! If the three of them are happy, who are we to judge. The concept of polygamy exists since long, it’s even popular till date in some religions. If the three of them are okay, we are no one to comment”-

Bigg Boss OTT 3 began on 21st June 2024 with an interesting mix of contestants that ranges from social media personalities to actors and others. The new Bigg Boss OTT season has superstar Anil Kapoor taking over as the host from Salman Khan.