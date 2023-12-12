Vacay Goals: Ashnoor Kaur Poses Cool In Pink Hoodie And Shorts

Ashnoor Kaur is one of the most famous actresses in the town who rose to fame as a child artist. With her amazing performance on-screen, Ashnoor has garnered massive love. With her fashion choices, she keeps inspiring her fans. And her today’s glam will serve goals for your vacation.

Ashnoor Kaur’s Vacation Fashion

Super gorgeous! If you are looking for something refreshing and comfortable for your vacations, then the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress’s new look is apt to have fun to the fullest. In the shared images, Ashnoor can be seen wearing a pink, blue, and beige color hoodie that she paired with matching shorts, redefining fashion for vacation.

In the comfortable outfit, Ashnoor Kaur shows her beauty with her open, wet hairstyle. Her no-makeup glam makes her look beautiful. With the contrasting blue socks and pink shoes, Ashnoor Kaur serves goals for the vacation season.

Sharing these, Ashnoor Kaur, in her caption, wrote, “Sundayin’ & soakin’ the sun. However, with the visuals, it seems Ashnoor is enjoying her time on her vacation to a beautiful vacation destination. The chilling moments in the pictures makes us feel the urge to plan vacation and enjoy life to the fullest.

Did you like Ashnoor Kaur’s vacation destination? Drop your views in the comments box below.