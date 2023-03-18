Ashnoor Kaur is one of the finest and most talented actresses and young performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV industry. Not just in the Hindi TV industry ladies and gentlemen, Ashnoor has quite literally established herself as a modern-day sensation when it comes to creating content as a social media star and swagger and well, that’s why, she truly deserves every bit of the fan following and popularity that comes her way. Ashnoor Kaur loves to win hearts of all her fans and admirers with her social media content and that’s why, she never fails to get creative when it comes to dropping cute and adorable photos, videos and reels on her Instagram handle. Her social media swag is lit and well, we love it.

The thing with Ashnoor Kaur is that come what may, she loves to share new and interesting updates on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans. Everytime she shares new photos and videos, she ensures that it is OG content. Well, right now as well, she’s shared a new video. In the video, Ashnoor Kaur is seen talking about how she apparently in a hilarious way tried to sneak in to tell her parents a funny joke. While many of you might be hoping that they would have loved it, the actress in her video revealed that instead, she got a bashing and a funny scolding from them. The video is hilarious and you will love it. See below folks –

