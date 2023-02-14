Two of the leading tv actors Jannat Zubair and Siddharth Nigam have got their fans in the groove! All thanks to their latest posts on Instagram. While Zubair shared a fun dance reel with her brother Ayaan, Siddharth Nigam left fans wowed with his beautiful smile on camera.

In terms of their work folios, Nigam got popular with his work in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. He is now busy with his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Jannat Zubair on the other recently debuted in Pollywood and also marked quite number of films and shows in the industry to date. One of her prominent works remains as Phulwa.

Jannat Zubair shared a video on her social media handle, to share a reel video dancing to the song pyaar hota hai kayi baar hai from the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the leads, helmed by Luv Ranjan. Ahead of the movie’s release, it looks the craze has already catered out amongst the netizens.

Siddharth Nigam on the other hand shared an insight from his new music video Tum Mili 2.0. The actor can be seen all smiling in the pictures, where he posed with his favourite guitar. The actor prompted his beautiful smile in the picture, leaving his fans awed.

