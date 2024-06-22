What’s Cooking: Jannat Zubair And Faisal Shaikh Caught Up In Candid Moments, Checkout Photos!

In a recent photoshoot, the popular social media Influencers Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh shared candid moments and their infectious smiles. The pictures they posted on their Instagram, left us fans spellbound, showcasing their undeniable chemistry. Take a look below-

Jannat Zubair And Faisal Shaikh’s Instagram Photoshoot Pictures-

Taking to Instagram, Jannat Zubair posted a picture of her looking gorgeous in a bronze-colored round neckline satin fabric long-length, which gives an elegant look to the ensemble. It comes with flared, full loose sleeves, a sheer lace wrist long-length jacket, and a traditional Pakistani touch. She styles her look with a middle-partition straight hairstyle, minimal makeup with peach eyeshadow, and matte lips and accessories with a gold necklace and a ring, which compliments her look.

On the other hand, Faisal Shaikh is twinning with Jannat as he opts for a matching color stand collar, front open button featuring a V-shape neckline, rolled-up sleeves, and a long side-cut mini-length kurta with a matching straight salwar. He finishes his look with a side-partition comb hairstyle and a silver wristwatch. In the photo, Jannat and Faisal Shaikh pose while sitting and looking at Faisal’s wristwatch with a cute smile. Lastly, Jannat stands behind the wooden bench, and Faisal Shaikh sits on it, opting for a charming expression for the photoshoot.

These stunning photos are a sneak peek into Jannat’s clothing brand. With the post, she announced, “Mark your calendars!!! The wait is finally over. Nayaab’s website is set to launch on June 29th. Get ready to be part of something extraordinary and to shop like never before!”

