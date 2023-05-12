ADVERTISEMENT
Who is Munawar Faruqui's Favorite Person? Check Out

Munawar Faruqui has always been in the limelight with his love life. And now the comedian shared a special birthday wish for his favorite person. Please find out about her in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 May,2023 14:10:10
Munawar Faruqui is a famous standup comedian who has ruled millions of hearts with his comedy and rap. But, people are always interested in his love life since he had some connections with Anjali Arora in LockUp. And today, the comedian shared a special wish for his favorite person. Undoubtedly you must be curious to know who that person is. Read more to find out.

Munawar Faruqui’s Favorite Person

The comedian took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo reel with his special someone. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the favourite person 🤍 may god bless you and have a wonderful year ahead.

I love u🤍 muaahh.” The actor wished happy birthday to his girlfriend Nazila, who is a social media influencer and actor.

Munawar Faruqui Work

Munawar Faruqui was a commoner who initially worked in a utensil shop. Later the comedian started his own YouTube channel in 2020 and shared his standup videos. He became a comedy sensation in no time. In contrast, he was also surrounded by controversies about hurting religious sentiments. But later, he again grabbed attention after winning the reality show Lock Up.

