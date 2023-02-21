Exam days are always stressful! No matter who you are! And it isn’t any different for Ashnoor Kaur either. The actress who is currently busy with her internal assessment exams has shared a video on her social media handle, talking about how stressful it gets as the internal assessment begins. The video gets super relatable as you watch, check out below:

In the video, we can see Ashnoor Kaur wearing a black camisole. She teamed it with white shirt. The actress completed the look with no makeup on, wavy long hair. We can hear her complaining about the ongoing internal assessment, as she syncs to the song, “I can’t do this anymore”. Sharing the hilarious video, she wrote, “Internal assessment/CA season going on?🥲I feel you guys🤌🏻🫠”

Here take a look-

A user wrote, “Assignment k bich me video bnaoge to esa hi to hoga didi”

Another commented, “But college be like – “marne vale ho koi ni assignment submit krke jana”

A third user wrote, “Don’t do !! B’cus you’re in safe hands I will not let u do any work. You’re my queen 👸 💖 choti princess”

Ashnoor Kaur is known for her honed acting chops on the screen. She has worked in some of the best shows to date, Patiala Babes being her last. Apart from that, she has been featured in music videos too, and is an Instagram influencer. She is also extremely sharp when it comes to her academics, and has scored a stunning score during her boards, as per reports.