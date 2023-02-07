You be the match…: Ashnoor Kaur’s bold statement before Valentine’s Day makes fans curious

Ashnoor Kaur, one of the leading Instagram influencers and actors has dropped a bomb fashion transition reel on her social media. Decking up all spectacular in her own style of fashion and aesthetics, Kaur has served fashion goals again to her fans. However, even though this isn’t the first time that she has settled us with goals with her bold fiery fashion statement, but this looks special.

In the video, we can see the Patiala Babes actress giving a stunning twirl with her fashion adorn. In the first segment we can find Ashnoor in a casual wrap around blue t-shirt that she teamed with sleek straight hairbun, filled-in eyebrows, dewy eyes and pink glossy lips. In the second segment, we see her in a completely different appeal.

In the second part of the reel, we can see Kaur wearing a sheer black sleeveless bodycon dress. She teamed it with wavy long blonde hair, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. Keeping it up with all the shine and bold quotient that she has, the actress left her fans amused. She completed the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings. She synced to the song Sure Thing, asserting, “You be the match, I will be a fuse, boom”

Check out-

Speaking of her Instagram, the actress owns a whopping number fan following. She, to date, owns 9.5 million followers and all thanks to intriguing posts and videos just like the one above. How much are you in love with Ashnoor Kaur? And of course, style of fashion? Let us know in the comments below-