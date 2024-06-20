YRKKH Fame Ashnoor Kaur Gives ‘Dreamy Vibe’ In Halter-Neck Maxi Dress With Handbag

Ashnoor Kaur is known for her role in the hit TV serials “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and “Patiala Babes” and is the most popular actress in the television industry. She is preparing for her new show on Colors. Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films is producing it, as she shares all updates of her work on Instagram. Recently, Ashnoor shared her new fashionable look, flaunting her dreamy look with a Western fit on Instagram. Check out the photos below!

Ashnoor Kaur’s Dreamy Look-

On her Instagram post, Ashnoor Kaur, a true epitome of charm and style, stuns in her Western look. The halter neckline is the highlight of her outfit, adding a touch of trendiness. The velvet fabric with rose gold work all over the outfit creates a cheerful vibe silhouette. The bodycon ruffle layered hemline is perfect for making a fashion statement. The outfit, a How When Wear Clothing creation, costs Rs. 3,800.

Ashnoor’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Ashnoor’s hair is styled in a middle-parted soft waves open hairstyle, adding a touch of class to her appearance. Her makeup features a dewy complexion, highlighted makeup, blushy peachy cheeks, and a glossy lip, all perfectly complementing the color of her outfit. She accessorizes her look with a gold bracelet and a dark pink handbag, and poses beautifully in her balcony for the photoshoot.

On the work front, Ashnoor Kaur will appear next in the romantic drama Tu Chahiye with Akshay Oberoi.

