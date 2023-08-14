Abhishek Malhan hospitalized just before Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan has been hospitalized just before the highly anticipated grand finale. The unexpected development has left viewers deeply concerned, raising questions about the finale’s outcome and Abhishek’s health.

News of Abhishek’s hospitalization has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the final stages of the reality show. According to reports, Abhishek’s sister Prerna Malhan confirmed the news and shared that he was admitted to the hospital for medical reasons.

Prerna tweeted: “Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted to the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.”

Abhishek, known for his charismatic presence and engaging personality, had been a strong contender in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. His journey had been marked by strategic gameplay, emotional moments, and memorable interactions with fellow contestants. The stakes were higher than ever as the finale approached, and Abhishek’s participation was eagerly anticipated.

Fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to express their support and wish for Abhishek’s speedy recovery. The hashtag #GetWellSoonAbhishek has been trending as fans send their heartfelt messages and prayers for his well-being.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is set to take place tonight. With the Grand Finale being competed between Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani, the task of lifting the trophy got tougher.