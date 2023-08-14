ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Abhishek Malhan hospitalized just before Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale

Abhishek Malhan has been hospitalized just before the highly anticipated grand finale. Abhishek's sister Prerna Malhan confirmed the news and shared that he was admitted to the hospital for medical reasons.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Aug,2023 14:56:37
Abhishek Malhan hospitalized just before Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale 842853

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan has been hospitalized just before the highly anticipated grand finale. The unexpected development has left viewers deeply concerned, raising questions about the finale’s outcome and Abhishek’s health.

News of Abhishek’s hospitalization has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the final stages of the reality show. According to reports, Abhishek’s sister Prerna Malhan confirmed the news and shared that he was admitted to the hospital for medical reasons.

Prerna tweeted: “Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted to the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.”

Abhishek, known for his charismatic presence and engaging personality, had been a strong contender in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. His journey had been marked by strategic gameplay, emotional moments, and memorable interactions with fellow contestants. The stakes were higher than ever as the finale approached, and Abhishek’s participation was eagerly anticipated.

Fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to express their support and wish for Abhishek’s speedy recovery. The hashtag #GetWellSoonAbhishek has been trending as fans send their heartfelt messages and prayers for his well-being.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is set to take place tonight. With the Grand Finale being competed between Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani, the task of lifting the trophy got tougher.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT Jiya Shankar thinks Elvish Yadav will win this season, watch 842642
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT Jiya Shankar thinks Elvish Yadav will win this season, watch
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abhishek Malhan's comment 'wildcard contestants don’t deserve to win' upsets Elvish Yadav 842275
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abhishek Malhan’s comment ‘wildcard contestants don’t deserve to win’ upsets Elvish Yadav
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani roped in for web show Fuh Se Fantasy 2 842174
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani roped in for web show Fuh Se Fantasy 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish can win the season, says Manisha Rani 842037
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish can win the season, says Manisha Rani
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted 842032
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Did Manisha call Pooja ‘Thali ki baigan’? 841716
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Did Manisha call Pooja ‘Thali ki baigan’?
Latest Stories
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer kisses Neerja on their romantic date 842852
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer kisses Neerja on their romantic date
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Ravi throws a challenge at Pratiksha 842833
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Ravi throws a challenge at Pratiksha
Gear up to celebrate this Independence Day with 'Fighter' as Siddharth Anand announces 'Spirit of Fighter' 842824
Gear up to celebrate this Independence Day with ‘Fighter’ as Siddharth Anand announces ‘Spirit of Fighter’
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Radha to be hanged till death 842800
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Radha to be hanged till death
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad requests Sahiba to trust him 842790
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad requests Sahiba to trust him
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s reunion 842784
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s reunion
Read Latest News