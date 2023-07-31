Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia gets evicted

Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw a shocking eviction yesterday night. Popular social media influencer and actress Aashika Bhatia was evicted from the highly anticipated reality show. Aashika entered the house with a bang as a wildcard contestant, winning hearts with her charismatic presence and infectious energy.

Known for her candidness, Aashika established herself as a formidable contestant. Throughout her stint on the show, she engaged in several memorable moments, both light-hearted and intense, that kept viewers hooked to their screens.

During her time in the house, Aashika formed close bonds with some housemates while engaging in playful banter. However, in the latest eviction round, Aashika received the least number of votes, leading to her untimely exit from the show. As the news of her eviction spread, fans expressed their disappointment on social media.

Aashika was nominated alongside Manisha Rani for eviction. Currently, the show has Elvish, Abhishek, Jiya Shankar, Manisha, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash, and Pooja present. Aashika made her acting debut at 9 in the 2009 show ‘Meera’. She was also seen in the show ‘Parvarrish-Kuch Khattee Kuch Meethi. Aashika also worked with Salman Khan in the film ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ in 2015.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Between the battles of love and betrayal, will true love find its way? Witness the tale unfold in StarPlus’ musical saga Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si starrig Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe