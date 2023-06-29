Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid gives steamy french kiss to Akanksha Puri

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is a rollercoaster ride of drama and controversies. In the latest episodes, the housemates were in for a surprise as Avinash presented Jad and Akansha with a rather challenging dare. As the atmosphere in the house grew tense with anticipation, Avinash revealed the dare to Jad and Akansha.

The challenge was to engage in an intense and passionate kiss in front of all the housemates. This unexpected task left Jad and Akansha startled and unsure how to respond. While some housemates were excited to witness such a bold and daring act, others expressed concern and discomfort with the challenge.

Ultimately, Jad and Akansha decided to take on the challenge. As they locked lips in a moment that surprised everyone, the housemates were left in awe and shock. Recently, During the live feed, many netizens spotted Jad making Akanksha uncomfortable by pulling her close to him and holding her inappropriately. However, Akanksha pushed him away and asked him not to touch her as she dislikes being touched.

