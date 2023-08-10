ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted

The recent elimination of Jiya Shankar from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has left both fans and fellow housemates surprised and reflecting on the journey that brought her this far.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Aug,2023 17:33:17
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted 842032

As the much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 draws near, fans and viewers are in for a roller-coaster of emotions as one of the show’s contestant bids farewell before the ultimate showdown. The recent elimination of Jiya Shankar from the house has left both fans and fellow housemates surprised and reflecting on the journey that brought her this far.

Jiya Shankar, who has been an integral part of Bigg Boss OTT 2, was known for her candid personality and engaging presence. The news of her departure from the show came as a surprise to many, as she had managed to carve out a distinct place for herself in the competitive environment of the reality show.

Jiya was nominated alongside Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav for mid-week eviction. Jiya’s close ally Abhishek Malhan got emotional after her was announced. In the video shared on Twitter, the duo are seen sharing a warm hug. A few seconds later, Jiya is seen leaving the house.

Before Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid were evicted from the Bigg Boss house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.  Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve had already secured their spot in the finale. Now, with Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani, Bigg Boss OTT  2 has got its top 5.

Also Read: “I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

