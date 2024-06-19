Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Vadapav Girl, Sana Makbul To Vishal Pandey- Confirmed Contestants List

Finally, the wait of Bigg Boss fans is going to end as India’s biggest controversial reality show is all set to return with its third season. Bigg Boss OTT season 3 will have a grand premiere on Jio Cinema on June 19, and the episode will begin at 9 pm. As Anil Kapoor is the show’s new host, fans are excited to see who will be the contestants for the new season. So, breaking all the rumors and doubts, we bring you the list of confirmed contestants. Like the previous seasons, the third season will have a mix of contestants, from influencers and actors to sportsmen. Let’s check out the list.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Contestants List

1) Vadapav Girl: The viral queen Chandrika Dixit is known as Vadapav Girl. She has more than 66 thousand followers, and now she will enter the Bigg Boss house as a contestant. It will be interesting to see how she entertains the audience.

2) Sana Makbul: Known for her work in the Indian television industry, Sana will next appear as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT season 3. It will be interesting to see how she stands out in the crowd.

3) Neeraj Gayot: He is an Indian boxer and mixed martial artist. Interestingly, he is the first Indian boxer to make it to the WBC World Rankings, where he is ranked 20. After Khali and Sangram Singh, Neeraj will be the next sportsman to enter Bigg Boss in OTT season 3.

4) Sai Ketan Rao: The next from the TV world is Sai, who is very humble and simple in real life. He rose to fame with the show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. It will be interesting to see how Sai Ketan copes in the Bigh Boss house.

5) Sana Sultan: With more than 6.5 million followers, Sana is a social media queen. Her gorgeous beauty and strong Urdu language distinguish her from the others. She is the next confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss. It will be interesting to witness how she will spread her charm in the house.

6) Poulomi Das: She is a popular model and television actress. She rose to fame with her performance in the TV show Suhani Si Ek Ladki. She also appeared in the second session of India’s Next Top Model. Now, she will entertain the audience in Bigg Boss’s house.

7) Shivani Kumari: She is a popular social media star with 4 million followers on her Instagram handle. Hailing from UP, she makes rural content and rules over hearts. She is confirmed to participate in their season of Bigg Boss OTT.

8) Vishal Pandey: With around 9 million followers on Instagram, Vishal is a popular internet star. He makes funny and relatable videos. His massive popularity has made him a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT.