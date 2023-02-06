Exclusive: Ajay Sharma joins Sushmita Sen in Aarya 3

Ajay Sharma the talented actor who was last seen in the TV show Rakshabandhan Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal, is happy and elated to have bagged a big project on the platform of the web. Ajay is presently shooting for the Ram Madhvani classic web series Aarya 3.

The first look of Sushmita Sen in Aarya 3, in a hot and smokey look was revealed to the audience a few days back. The shoot of this popular Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya 3 has started in full swing. Actors Sushmita Sen, Sikander Kher and others were seen gearing up to shoot the new season.

We now hear of Ajay Sharma playing a pivotal role.

As per a reliable source, “Ajay will play a powerful lawyer’s character. who will go all out against the Sareens.”

When contacted, Ajay confirmed the news stating, Yes, shooting for Aarya 3 and with Sushmita Sen is a pleasure. She treats everyone on the set with warmth and love. Having said this, I cannot get into the details of my role.”

We reached out to the spokesperson at Disney+ Hotstar, but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.